Family Ties and Political Battle: Arti Singh Rao Defends Her Father Amidst Political Spat

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao defended her father, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, amidst a political dispute with state Minister Rao Narbir Singh. During a public event, Arti highlighted her father's integrity and impact, drawing attention to his long-standing commitment to honesty in politics.

Gurugram | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:54 IST
Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao publicly supported her father, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, amidst a brewing political controversy involving state Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh.

During a 'Chai Pe Charcha' event at the office of Manesar Mayor Indrajit Yadav, Arti praised her father's clean image and influence, asserting that when he speaks, the entire state listens.

Arti's remarks come as Rao Narbir Singh pointed out his defeat of Inderjit Singh in 1987, sparking further discourse in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

