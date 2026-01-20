BMC Elections: Shiv Sena's Strategic Retreat

Corporators from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have vacated a five-star hotel in Bandra following the announcement of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections set for January 16, according to a party official.

Before their departure, the 29 corporators completed the mandatory registration with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner to formalize their group status after the election.

During their stay, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde provided strategic guidance to the newly elected members. Speculation suggests the isolation aimed to prevent poaching, as no party holds a decisive majority in the BMC's 227-seat composition, with the BJP being the largest party holding 89 seats.

