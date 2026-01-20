Left Menu

BMC Elections: Shiv Sena's Strategic Retreat

Shiv Sena corporators led by Eknath Shinde departed a Bandra five-star hotel after BMC election announcements. They officially registered with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner. During their stay, Deputy CM Shinde offered guidance amid fears of poaching, as no party secured a majority in the election.

  • Country:
  • India

Corporators from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have vacated a five-star hotel in Bandra following the announcement of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections set for January 16, according to a party official.

Before their departure, the 29 corporators completed the mandatory registration with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner to formalize their group status after the election.

During their stay, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde provided strategic guidance to the newly elected members. Speculation suggests the isolation aimed to prevent poaching, as no party holds a decisive majority in the BMC's 227-seat composition, with the BJP being the largest party holding 89 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

