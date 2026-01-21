Left Menu

Erdogan and Trump Discuss Peace Initiatives Amid Middle East Tensions

Turkish President Erdogan and U.S. President Trump discussed Middle Eastern developments, including Syria and Gaza. They considered a ceasefire, Erdogan's potential involvement in Trump's 'Board of Peace', and anti-terrorism efforts. Erdogan welcomed Trump's invitation to collaborate on Gaza stabilization amid regional challenges and international concerns over governance proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:08 IST
Erdogan and Trump Discuss Peace Initiatives Amid Middle East Tensions
Erdogan

In a crucial phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump addressed escalating tensions in Syria and Gaza. Turkey announced a ceasefire with Kurdish forces amid efforts by Syria's government to regain control over the northeast region, a situation complicated by Turkey's opposition to the Kurdish-led forces.

Erdogan expressed Turkey's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and praised Damascus' advances while discussing the fight against ISIS and the status of prisoners with Trump. Turkey denounces the SDF as linked to the PKK, a group it considers terrorist. Erdogan also thanked Trump for inviting him to the 'Board of Peace' on Gaza.

The planned 'Board of Peace', endorsed by a U.N. Security Council resolution, aims to establish stability in Gaza under U.S. leadership, raising concerns about potential overreach in international governance. Erdogan's potential participation in this initiative could shape Turkey's role in addressing Middle Eastern conflicts.

TRENDING

1
Telangana Villages Under Scrutiny for Mass Dog Killings

Telangana Villages Under Scrutiny for Mass Dog Killings

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Nigeria Battles Terrorist Ambushes

Tragedy Strikes as Nigeria Battles Terrorist Ambushes

 Nigeria
3
SARGAD and Telangana Join Forces to Modernize India's Aerospace Landscape

SARGAD and Telangana Join Forces to Modernize India's Aerospace Landscape

 Switzerland
4
Security assessments and independent reviews indicate there is no threat to Bangladesh players, media, officials and fans in India: ICC.

Security assessments and independent reviews indicate there is no threat to ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026