Erdogan and Trump Discuss Peace Initiatives Amid Middle East Tensions

In a crucial phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump addressed escalating tensions in Syria and Gaza. Turkey announced a ceasefire with Kurdish forces amid efforts by Syria's government to regain control over the northeast region, a situation complicated by Turkey's opposition to the Kurdish-led forces.

Erdogan expressed Turkey's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and praised Damascus' advances while discussing the fight against ISIS and the status of prisoners with Trump. Turkey denounces the SDF as linked to the PKK, a group it considers terrorist. Erdogan also thanked Trump for inviting him to the 'Board of Peace' on Gaza.

The planned 'Board of Peace', endorsed by a U.N. Security Council resolution, aims to establish stability in Gaza under U.S. leadership, raising concerns about potential overreach in international governance. Erdogan's potential participation in this initiative could shape Turkey's role in addressing Middle Eastern conflicts.