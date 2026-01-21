Left Menu

Former AIADMK Stalwarts Shift Allegiance to DMK

R T Ramachandran, a loyalist of former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, announced his decision to join the ruling DMK along with his followers. This follows the similar defection of former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam, symbolizing a significant political realignment in Tamil Nadu.

In a significant political development, 'Kunnam' R T Ramachandran, a staunch ally of ousted AIADMK figure O Panneerselvam, declared his resolve to transition to the DMK ranks next week along with his supporters.

This announcement follows a similar move by previous AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam, who joined the DMK in the esteemed presence of DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the party's headquarters in Chennai.

R T Ramachandran acknowledged Vaithilingam's pivotal role in his political career, noting his earlier opportunity to contest in Kunnam under the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa. The January 26 conference, presided over by Stalin in Thanjavur, will witness Ramachandran's formal induction into the DMK alongside his followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

