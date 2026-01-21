Left Menu

US Expansionism: Trump's Lucrative Voyage for Greenland

Donald Trump, at the World Economic Forum, declared intentions to acquire Greenland from Denmark, while highlighting US economic strategies and critiquing European allies. He emphasized shared cultural values between the US and Europe, addressed economic growth solutions, and reiterated claims of fraud in previous US elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:41 IST
US Expansionism: Trump's Lucrative Voyage for Greenland
Trump
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During an address at the World Economic Forum, former US President Donald Trump reiterated his ambition to acquire Greenland from Denmark, stating the US's intentions for expansion aren't bound by NATO restrictions. Although force was ruled out, he pressed for NATO's approval and criticized European allies.

Trump's lengthy speech covered a range of topics, from European relations to US debt issues. He assured that economic growth can alleviate debt concerns and lightly touched on past claims of fraud in the US election. The president expressed aspirations for a shared cultural heritage between the US and Europe.

In his nostalgic review, Trump recounted his past economic engagements, including tariffs on Swiss products, and made pointed remarks regarding military spending and US-Canadian relations. Despite repeated controversial claims, Trump's narrative hinted at future economic cooperation with Venezuela and stressed the strategic importance of Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
2
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
3
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global
4
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026