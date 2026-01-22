Hopeful Return: Venezuelans Contemplate Future Amidst Political Change

Across Latin America, Venezuelans in exile weigh the possibility of returning to their homeland amid the political shift against long-time leader Nicolas Maduro. The prospect of free elections brings cautious optimism, but concerns over repression and economic instability linger.

Venezuela's economic collapse has driven about 8 million people to seek refuge in neighboring countries, transforming demographics across the Americas. Their potential return following a political transition could significantly reshape the nation's future, according to migrants keen to contribute to rebuilding efforts.

While hopeful for positive change, many Venezuelans express uncertainty about the immediate future. The decision to return is complex, influenced by both personal motives and the broader impact on Venezuela's recovery. However, the prevailing sentiment among the diaspora is unity and determination to help revitalize their country.

(With inputs from agencies.)