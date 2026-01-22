Trump's Greenland Ambition: A High-Stakes Diplomatic Tug of War

President Donald Trump recently retreated from threats to use military force to acquire Greenland, ending weeks of policy confusion. In Davos, Trump announced he wouldn't impose the planned tariffs and formed a potential deal framework with NATO on Greenland and the Arctic, reflecting his persistent interest in the region.

Despite Trump's ambitions, leaders in Greenland and Denmark firmly declined his advances, emphasizing their sovereignty. White House officials expressed mixed feelings about using force, while Europe criticized Trump's tariff threats as blackmail. The administration faces a diplomatic puzzle as U.S. allies remain wary of Trump's unpredictable moves.

With historical stakes and national security concerns fueling the tension, Trump's Arctic strategy continues to evolve. While some aides urge caution, others appear open to more aggressive tactics. However, U.S. officials assure that military operations are not being seriously contemplated, leaving the diplomatic path as the current focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)