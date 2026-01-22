Transatlantic Tensions: EU Leaders Confront Trump's Greenland Gamble

In a bid to address escalating tensions with the United States, European Union leaders are convening on Thursday for urgent discussions. The meeting follows contentious weeks marked by President Donald Trump's attempt to acquire Greenland, a semi-independent Danish territory.

Trump, who recently retracted his intent to use force or impose tariffs on Denmark, has nonetheless spurred uncertainty about EU-US trade agreements. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed skepticism regarding Trump's reliability, noting his potential to abandon signed trade deals.

Key on the agenda is the proposed 'Board of Peace,' initially aimed at managing the Gaza ceasefire but now envisioned by Trump as a broader replacement for certain UN functions. European leaders are cautious, strategizing a unified stance to safeguard international law and sovereignty.

