Political Storm Brews over OMR Tampering Allegations in Rajasthan

In a heated exchange over an alleged scandal, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the state's BJP government of manipulating OMR sheets in recruitment exams for political gain. Gehlot emphasized the need for justice for young aspirants, urging a thorough investigation.

Tensions between Gehlot and incumbent Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma escalated as Sharma countered with allegations implicating Gehlot's administration in similar misconduct involving the manipulation of OMR sheets back in 2019. Both leaders exchanged sharp words throughout the day, with accusations flying about the true nature of the alleged tampering.

The controversy intensified following the recent arrest of key officials linked to the tampering case. Gehlot demanded the application of stringent laws against culprits if any fraud was confirmed, highlighting the stakes as the state faces growing scrutiny over exam integrity and youth dissatisfaction.

