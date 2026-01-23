Karnataka Council Turmoil: Hariprasad, Governor Clash
The Karnataka Legislative Council faced repeated disruptions as BJP members demanded the suspension of Congress MLC B K Hariprasad for alleged misconduct against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti ordered an ethics inquiry, while the Congress defended Hariprasad, denying any affront to the Governor.
The Karnataka Legislative Council was embroiled in chaos on Friday, leading to three adjournments. The uproar ensued over allegations against Congress MLC B K Hariprasad for purportedly insulting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Following complaints by the opposition BJP MLCs, Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti referred Hariprasad's conduct to the ethics committee. Meanwhile, Hariprasad insisted that any perceived insult stemmed from the Governor's premature exit before the national anthem was played.
Despite Horatti's efforts to maintain order, tensions ran high as both sides traded accusations, resulting in continuous disruptions and adjournments. The incident underscored deep political divisions within the Karnataka legislature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
