Left Menu

Malema's Legal Battle: EFF Leader Faces Sentencing Showdown

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), awaited sentencing for firing a rifle at a 2018 rally. A prison sentence over 12 months would disqualify him from parliament. If mitigating factors are considered, a lenient sentence like community service is possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:07 IST
Malema's Legal Battle: EFF Leader Faces Sentencing Showdown

Thousands gathered outside the East London Magistrate's Court, showing support for Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), as he awaited his sentencing. Convicted of unlawfully discharging a firearm during a 2018 rally, Malema's political future hangs in the balance.

A prison term exceeding 12 months could disqualify him from parliament, creating challenges for the EFF, a party popular among South African youth. Malema, who pleaded not guilty by claiming the gun was a toy, faces a possible 15-year sentence. However, community service remains an option if mitigating factors are considered.

The EFF, South Africa's fourth-largest party, advocates nationalizing resources and land reform, primarily targeting young, dissatisfied voters. Without Malema, the party may struggle, say political analysts. Recent controversies, including an incident involving U.S. President Donald Trump, have kept Malema in the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

 India
2
JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

 India
3
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
4
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026