Malema's Legal Battle: EFF Leader Faces Sentencing Showdown

Thousands gathered outside the East London Magistrate's Court, showing support for Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), as he awaited his sentencing. Convicted of unlawfully discharging a firearm during a 2018 rally, Malema's political future hangs in the balance.

A prison term exceeding 12 months could disqualify him from parliament, creating challenges for the EFF, a party popular among South African youth. Malema, who pleaded not guilty by claiming the gun was a toy, faces a possible 15-year sentence. However, community service remains an option if mitigating factors are considered.

The EFF, South Africa's fourth-largest party, advocates nationalizing resources and land reform, primarily targeting young, dissatisfied voters. Without Malema, the party may struggle, say political analysts. Recent controversies, including an incident involving U.S. President Donald Trump, have kept Malema in the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)