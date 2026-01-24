Odisha Braces for Early Panchayat Elections Ahead of Census

The ruling BJP in Odisha has hinted at the possibility of advancing the panchayat elections by up to six months to accommodate the upcoming census set for February 2027. Party President Manmohan Samal has called on party workers to prepare for the task, as the BJP aims to secure all local governance seats.

Odisha's political landscape is poised for change, with a total of 853 Zilla Parishad seats, 91,916 wards, and 6,794 panchayats up for grabs. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission is initiating preparations to conduct elections both at the rural and urban levels within the stipulated timeline.

Furthermore, elections for 24 new urban bodies will be conducted by June 2026, following the formation notification issued in December 2025. This development follows panchayat-level defections to the BJP, as it seeks to solidify its presence across the state.