Political Storm: Minneapolis ICE Operation Sparks Nationwide Debate

The aggressive federal immigration crackdown in Minneapolis has thrust President Trump's policies into the national spotlight. With two shooting deaths by federal agents, including ICU nurse Alex Pretti, the move has ignited fierce political debates and protests.

Democrats, led by Senate's Chuck Schumer, threaten to block funding for the Homeland Security Department, which oversees ICE. This aligns with protests against the brutal enforcement actions many see as federal overreach. A looming government shutdown deadline compounds the urgency.

Republicans find themselves between supporting gun rights and defending ICE tactics after shootings provoked backlash. Polls indicate Trump's approach is unpopular even among some GOP supporters, pushing Republicans to demand government accountability.