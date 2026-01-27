Left Menu

Election Code Controversy: Nepal's Leaders Under Scrutiny

Nepal's Election Commission has requested clarification from five political leaders for remarks violating the code of conduct. The NHRC expressed concern over statements that could threaten peace during elections and urged responsible behavior. Political parties and candidates are advised to avoid spreading hateful content.

Updated: 27-01-2026 19:59 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's Election Commission has summoned five political leaders, including the Rastriya Swatantra Party's Prime Ministerial candidate Balendra Shah, to explain recent remarks that allegedly violated the election code of conduct.

This move followed the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) statement condemning personal attacks, hate speech, and indecent accusations among political figures, which they warned could jeopardize the peace and security of the upcoming polls.

In a call for responsibility, the NHRC urged political parties and candidates to abstain from hate speech and adhere strictly to the election code. The general election is scheduled for March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

