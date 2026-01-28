Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Surprise: Navigating U.S.-South Korea Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on South Korean imports to 25%, citing unmet commitments by South Korea under a previous agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer initiated dialogue with South Korean officials to address the trade imbalance. South Korea faces internal legislative delays to meet obligations.

Updated: 28-01-2026 06:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 06:22 IST
In a surprising move, President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on imports from South Korea to 25%, citing unmet agreements by the Asian nation. Speaking to reporters before leaving for Iowa, Trump expressed hope for a resolution with South Korea but refrained from elaborating further.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, speaking on Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow', revealed discussions with South Korean officials to address the escalating trade tensions. Greer emphasized that South Korea, an ally, needs to balance economic terms, underlying a $65 billion trade deficit under the prior administration as unsustainable.

The announcement sent ripples through Seoul, where officials scrambled to formulate a response. South Korea's pending legislation regarding U.S. investments and resolutions on agriculture and industry commitments remain in flux, with parliamentary action expected no sooner than February, casting uncertainties over the timeline.

