Sudden Loss: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Tragic Crash

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his deep sorrow at the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pawar, along with four others, died in an aircraft crash near Pune. Shah highlighted Pawar's dedication to Maharashtra's welfare and offered condolences to his family, marking the incident as a personal loss.

Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's sudden demise in a tragic aircraft crash has left the nation in shock. Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed profound grief over the loss, stating it's a personal blow to him and the NDA family.

Shah, in his heartfelt message on social media platform 'X', praised Pawar's unwavering commitment to Maharashtra's welfare over three decades. Pawar was en route to Baramati for election campaigns when the accident occurred, claiming his life and four others. The aircraft left Mumbai at 8.10 am and disappeared from radar just 35 minutes later.

The crash has left a void in Maharashtra's political landscape, with Shah expressing deepest condolences to the bereaved Pawar family, emphasizing collective mourning within the NDA for their esteemed colleague's passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

