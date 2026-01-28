Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's Life

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash in Baramati. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu expressed condolences to Pawar's family, highlighting his contributions to public life. The Learjet 46, operated by VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:23 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic plane crash in Baramati has claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others. The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, made a devastating crash landing at the airport.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu extended his heartfelt condolences to Pawar's family and loved ones. 'Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ajit Pawar in today's crash. My sincere condolences to his family,' Naidu stated on social media platform X.

Naidu reflected on Pawar's significant contributions to public life. 'May the bereaved find strength during this difficult time,' the minister added in his message, highlighting the loss to the community and state.

