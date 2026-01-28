Tragic Loss: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash, prompting condolences from various leaders. Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed sorrow, highlighting Pawar's contributions to Maharashtra's development and public welfare. Pawar was praised for his dedication and compassion. Rangasamy conveyed condolences to Pawar's family and colleagues, praying for his soul's peace.
In a tragic incident, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash, prompting an outpouring of grief from across the nation.
Chief Minister of the Union Territory, N Rangasamy, expressed his profound shock and sadness in a condolence message, lauding Pawar's lifelong dedication to Maharashtra's development and citizen welfare.
Pawar, respected for his administrative skills and political acumen, has left a void in Maharashtra's leadership. Rangasamy extended his deepest condolences to Pawar's family and colleagues, offering prayers for the departed soul.
