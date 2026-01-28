Left Menu

Prime Minister Hails President Murmu's Visionary Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, highlighting India's development and future direction. The speech emphasized building a self-reliant nation and covered themes like reforms, agriculture, and governance. It set the tone for the Budget session, underscoring innovation and progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded President Droupadi Murmu's recent address to Parliament, describing it as reflective of India's significant development trajectory and forward-looking vision.

The address, which marked the onset of the Budget session, was deemed comprehensive by Modi, spotlighting policies and ambitions for national growth.

Modi emphasized the address's focus on creating a 'Viksit Bharat,' a developed India, highlighting the government's dedication to reforms, agriculture, and inclusive governance.

