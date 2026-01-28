Ajit Pawar: A Political Odyssey of Unfulfilled Ambitions
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister six times, was known for dreaming of becoming chief minister; his aspirations were unfulfilled. A respected administrator, Pawar was famous for punctuality. His political journey was marked by survival through controversies and alliances, ending abruptly in a tragic air crash.
- Country:
- India
Ajit Pawar, a prominent figure in Maharashtra's political landscape, has passed away at the age of 66. Known for his efficient administration, he served a record six times as deputy chief minister, yet his ambition to ascend as chief minister was never realized, painting a picture of 'could-have-been'.
Pawar, affectionately called 'Dada', was known for his straightforwardness and diligence, commanding respect across various political factions. Despite being embroiled in controversies, including an alleged irrigation scam, he consistently emerged unscathed, adapting to political shifts.
Tragically, his journey was cut short by an air crash in Baramati. His departure raises questions about the future dynamics of the Nationalist Congress Party, given his recent rebellion and strategic victories in elections. His legacy, marked by perseverance and strategic alliances, leaves an indelible mark on Maharashtra's political scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Baramati: Probe Launched into Learjet Crash
Tragedy Strikes: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Among Five Killed in Baramati Air Crash
Tragic Crash: The Baramati Airstrip Accident and Its Investigation
Tragic Baramati Plane Crash Claims Life of Ajit Pawar
Nation Mourns NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise in Air Crash