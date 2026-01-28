Left Menu

Ajit Pawar: A Political Odyssey of Unfulfilled Ambitions

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister six times, was known for dreaming of becoming chief minister; his aspirations were unfulfilled. A respected administrator, Pawar was famous for punctuality. His political journey was marked by survival through controversies and alliances, ending abruptly in a tragic air crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:45 IST
Ajit Pawar: A Political Odyssey of Unfulfilled Ambitions
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Ajit Pawar, a prominent figure in Maharashtra's political landscape, has passed away at the age of 66. Known for his efficient administration, he served a record six times as deputy chief minister, yet his ambition to ascend as chief minister was never realized, painting a picture of 'could-have-been'.

Pawar, affectionately called 'Dada', was known for his straightforwardness and diligence, commanding respect across various political factions. Despite being embroiled in controversies, including an alleged irrigation scam, he consistently emerged unscathed, adapting to political shifts.

Tragically, his journey was cut short by an air crash in Baramati. His departure raises questions about the future dynamics of the Nationalist Congress Party, given his recent rebellion and strategic victories in elections. His legacy, marked by perseverance and strategic alliances, leaves an indelible mark on Maharashtra's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026