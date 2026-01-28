Left Menu

Centrist Leaders Poised for French Presidential Race

Former French Prime Ministers Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal lead the centrist charge for the 2027 presidential election, amid pressure from both extreme sides. Meanwhile, the conservative camp favors ex-Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. Recent polls suggest shifts in France's political landscape following parliamentary challenges faced by President Emmanuel Macron.

Updated: 28-01-2026 22:35 IST
Former French Prime Ministers Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal have emerged as the prominent figures poised to lead the centrist challenge in the upcoming 2027 presidential race, according to an Elabe/BFM TV poll released Wednesday. The centrist alliance closely tied to President Emmanuel Macron has encountered significant obstacles, especially after the 2024 snap parliamentary election led to a loss of majority in the lower house.

Philippe, who served as Macron's first prime minister, has been vocal about his presidential aspirations for 2027 and has increasingly criticized Macron over failed budget negotiations in parliament. The centrist camp is under constant pressure from both the far-right National Rally (RN) and far-left France Unbowed (LFI) parties.

In contrast, the traditional conservative right-wing camp sees former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau as their likely contender for the 2027 election, signaling a likely multi-faceted battle for the French presidential seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

