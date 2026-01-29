Former Nepal PM Hospitalized: Health Concerns Amid Political Journey

Former Nepal Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has been admitted to a hospital following heart-related health issues. The 72-year-old political figure is receiving treatment at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre in Kathmandu, according to party insiders.

Nepal, who serves as the deputy coordinator for the Nepali Communist Party and is currently running in the Rautahat 1 constituency for the upcoming March 5 Parliamentary election, was hospitalized on Wednesday due to his condition.

Party colleagues, including another former Prime Minister, Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', have visited him, underscoring the political and emotional support amid his health challenges and political aspirations.

