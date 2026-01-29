EU to Classify Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terrorists
The European Union is poised to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas. This decision comes ahead of an upcoming foreign affairs ministers council meeting.
Updated: 29-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:08 IST
The European Union is on the verge of placing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on its terrorist organizations list. This significant move was revealed by the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, on Thursday.
''We are imposing new sanctions on Iran, and I also anticipate that we will list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization,'' Kallas stated, highlighting the bloc's firm stance.
This development is set to be a central topic at the forthcoming foreign affairs ministers council, reflecting the intensifying diplomatic measures against Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
