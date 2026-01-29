Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns: Farewell to Ajit Pawar Amid Tragic Plane Crash

Maharashtra bid farewell to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. Thousands, including prominent leaders, gathered at Vidya Pratishthan college ground for his last rites. The tragic incident also claimed four other lives. Investigations are underway, and the aircraft's black box has been recovered.

Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Maharashtra came together on Thursday to bid a heartfelt farewell to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash. The memorial, held at the Vidya Pratishthan college ground, saw thousands pay their respects to the NCP stalwart.

Among the mourners were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who joined the grieving family, including Pawar's sons, Parth and Jay, in a ceremony marked by solemnity and state honors.

The incident, which also claimed the lives of four others onboard, sparked an investigation. Authorities have recovered the aircraft's black box, offering hope for clues into the sudden tragedy that has left the political landscape in grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

