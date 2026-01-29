Left Menu

Future of NCP: Sunetra Pawar's Potential Role in Maharashtra's Ministry

Senior NCP leader Narhari Zirwal suggests that Sunetra Pawar, widow of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, should be involved in Maharashtra's state ministry. Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash has raised questions about the NCP's future amidst ongoing political dynamics.

Updated: 29-01-2026 15:49 IST
Sunetra Pawar
In the aftermath of the tragic death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, discussions about the future of Maharashtra's political landscape have intensified. Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Narhari Zirwal has voiced the public's desire for Ajit Pawar's widow, Sunetra Pawar, to join the state ministry.

Sunetra, currently serving as a Rajya Sabha member, has emerged as a potential candidate to fill the void left by her late husband. Ajit Pawar was a pivotal figure within the NCP, which is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Zirwal, a close associate of the late leader, emphasized that discussions with party leadership would take place to decide on Sunetra's involvement. He mentioned that there's acknowledgment among the NCP's factions on the importance of unity following Ajit Pawar's split decision earlier, which had caused divisions within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

