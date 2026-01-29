Political Unrest Follows Deadly Fire in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited the fire-devastated Nazirabad area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Thursday, accusing the state government of negligence. He criticized delayed fire services and alleged government attempts to conceal the incident's truth.

Adhikari adhered to prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNS, which bans gatherings of more than five people, by observing from a distance. Fire services continue recovery operations as the death toll rose to 21, with 28 people still missing, prompting fears of additional casualties.

The BJP announced plans for agitation in Narendrapur, opposing restrictions on Adhikari, while the ruling Trinamool Congress condemned the opposition for politicizing the crisis. Investigations are underway to determine the fire's cause as political tensions heighten.

(With inputs from agencies.)