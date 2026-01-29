Left Menu

Political Unrest Follows Deadly Fire in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited the fire-hit Nazirabad area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, criticizing the state government for alleged negligence. The fire left at least 21 dead, with ongoing search operations amid prohibitory orders. The BJP plans agitation, while TMC accuses them of politicizing the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:25 IST
Political Unrest Follows Deadly Fire in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited the fire-devastated Nazirabad area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Thursday, accusing the state government of negligence. He criticized delayed fire services and alleged government attempts to conceal the incident's truth.

Adhikari adhered to prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNS, which bans gatherings of more than five people, by observing from a distance. Fire services continue recovery operations as the death toll rose to 21, with 28 people still missing, prompting fears of additional casualties.

The BJP announced plans for agitation in Narendrapur, opposing restrictions on Adhikari, while the ruling Trinamool Congress condemned the opposition for politicizing the crisis. Investigations are underway to determine the fire's cause as political tensions heighten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026