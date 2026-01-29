Kerala Budget 2023: A Blueprint for Comprehensive Growth

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that the state's latest budget is focused on comprehensive development and improving welfare measures for all societal segments. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has strived to transform Kerala into a modern, middle-income state over the last decade.

Vijayan emphasized the two-pillar strategy, stating that economic growth through capital investment and infrastructure development, alongside creating a welfare state, are pivotal to achieving the 14th Five-Year Plan's objectives. Dismissing criticism about unfulfilled budget proposals, he remarked that frustration drives such claims. He noted several once-impossible projects, like national highway development, have been successfully implemented.

Furthermore, the budget aims to clear pension arrears and support diverse societal groups including workers, farmers, and the middle class, enhancing education and employment. Sending a political message, Vijayan highlighted the budget's stance against the central government's challenges to Indian federalism and constitutional values.