Left Menu

Kerala Budget 2023: A Blueprint for Comprehensive Growth

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents a people-centric budget aimed at comprehensive development, strengthening welfare, and responding to federal challenges, highlighting achievements like national highway projects and Vizhinjam port expansion, with plans to boost education, employment, and economic stability while dismissing criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:10 IST
Kerala Budget 2023: A Blueprint for Comprehensive Growth
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that the state's latest budget is focused on comprehensive development and improving welfare measures for all societal segments. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has strived to transform Kerala into a modern, middle-income state over the last decade.

Vijayan emphasized the two-pillar strategy, stating that economic growth through capital investment and infrastructure development, alongside creating a welfare state, are pivotal to achieving the 14th Five-Year Plan's objectives. Dismissing criticism about unfulfilled budget proposals, he remarked that frustration drives such claims. He noted several once-impossible projects, like national highway development, have been successfully implemented.

Furthermore, the budget aims to clear pension arrears and support diverse societal groups including workers, farmers, and the middle class, enhancing education and employment. Sending a political message, Vijayan highlighted the budget's stance against the central government's challenges to Indian federalism and constitutional values.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026