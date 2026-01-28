Left Menu

Boosting Britain's Economy: The NWF's Ambitious Five-Year Plan

The UK's National Wealth Fund aims to invigorate Britain's sluggish economy through a strategic focus on ten sectors such as carbon capture and power grid upgrades. With £28 billion to invest, the fund plans to support 200,000 jobs and strengthen domestic supply chains by 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-01-2026 05:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 05:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's National Wealth Fund announced plans to target sectors such as carbon capture, power grid enhancements, and battery manufacturing over the next five years to revitalize the nation's sluggish economy. With CEO Oliver Holbourn at the helm, the fund aims to invest between £4 billion and £5 billion annually, hoping to create or support 200,000 jobs within the decade.

Established in 2024 under a Labour government striving to shift toward a net-zero economy, the fund provides debt or equity financing for clean energy and transport projects. Despite struggling in polls, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration pressures the NWF for economic recovery as part of its strategic agenda.

Focusing on sectors like ports, nuclear, and energy storage, the NWF will consider investments in defense and critical minerals to strengthen domestic supply chains. With £28 billion available—30% already allocated—the fund has backed projects like Sizewell C nuclear power station and grid upgrades by ScottishPower, marking significant strides towards self-sufficiency.

