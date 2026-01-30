Left Menu

V-P, PM pay tributes to Gandhi on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying his call for swadeshi is the fundamental principle for a developed India. The prime minister said Mahatma Gandhi always laid strong emphasis on swadeshi, which is also a fundamental pillar of the governments resolve for a developed and self-reliant India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:47 IST
V-P, PM pay tributes to Gandhi on death anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying his call for 'swadeshi' is the fundamental principle for a developed India. The prime minister said Mahatma Gandhi always laid strong emphasis on 'swadeshi', which is also a fundamental pillar of the government's resolve for a developed and self-reliant India. ''My tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary,'' Modi said in a post on X. ''His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty,'' the prime minister added. Later in the evening, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and PM Modi attended a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti, the house where the Mahatma was assassinated by Nathu Ram Godse. After the prayer meet, Modi wrote on X that Bapu's life gives hope to millions. ''His efforts reshaped the course of our freedom movement and left a strong mark on India's journey that continues to be felt across generations,'' he said. India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice and freedom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026