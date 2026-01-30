V-P, PM pay tributes to Gandhi on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying his call for 'swadeshi' is the fundamental principle for a developed India. The prime minister said Mahatma Gandhi always laid strong emphasis on 'swadeshi', which is also a fundamental pillar of the government's resolve for a developed and self-reliant India. ''My tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary,'' Modi said in a post on X. ''His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty,'' the prime minister added. Later in the evening, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and PM Modi attended a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti, the house where the Mahatma was assassinated by Nathu Ram Godse. After the prayer meet, Modi wrote on X that Bapu's life gives hope to millions. ''His efforts reshaped the course of our freedom movement and left a strong mark on India's journey that continues to be felt across generations,'' he said. India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice and freedom.

