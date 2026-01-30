Left Menu

Chirag Paswan's party names 12 national spokespersons

The Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas, headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, on Friday named 12 leaders, including three sitting MPs and two MLAs, as national spokespersons. Verma, the MP from Khagaria, is a trusted aide of Paswan.The panel also includes MLAs Raju Tiwari, the partys state unit president, and Murari Gautam, a former minister who was earlier with the Congress.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:17 IST
Chirag Paswan's party names 12 national spokespersons
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, on Friday named 12 leaders, including three sitting MPs and two MLAs, as national spokespersons. According to a statement issued by Abdul Khaliq, the party's national general secretary, those ''nominated as national spokespersons, upon instructions of national president Chirag Paswan'', include MPs Arun Bharti, Shambhavi and Rajesh Verma. While Bharti, the Jamui MP, is married to Paswan's elder sister, Shambhavi, the lone female in the list, is the daughter of JD(U) national general secretary and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary and represents Samastipur. Verma, the MP from Khagaria, is a trusted aide of Paswan.The panel also includes MLAs Raju Tiwari, the party's state unit president, and Murari Gautam, a former minister who was earlier with the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026