UPDATE 1-Mexico closed 2025 with fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP, government says
Mexico ended 2025 with a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), the country's finance ministry said on Friday.
The figure was equal to what the ministry had previously estimated, the ministry's fourth quarter public finance report said, adding that the country's "public finances remained stable and on a sustainable fiscal path" in the year's final quarter. "In 2025, the public deficit was reduced by 1.5 percentage points of GDP compared to 2024, representing one of the largest fiscal consolidation efforts seen in decades," the report said.
Total public debt stood at 52.6% of GDP at the end of the fourth quarter.
