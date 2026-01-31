UPDATE 1-Mexico closed 2025 with fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP, government says

Mexico ended 2025 with a fiscal deficit of ⁠4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), the country's finance ministry said on Friday.

The figure ​was equal to what the ministry ‍had previously estimated, the ministry's fourth quarter public finance report said, adding that the country's "public ⁠finances ‌remained stable and ⁠on a sustainable fiscal path" in the ‍year's final quarter. "In 2025, the public ​deficit was reduced by 1.5 percentage points ⁠of GDP compared to 2024, representing one ⁠of the largest fiscal consolidation efforts seen in decades," the report said.

Total ⁠public debt stood at 52.6% of GDP ⁠at ‌the end of the fourth quarter.

