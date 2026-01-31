Those expressing concern over crimes are being targeted in TN, says BJP

The ruling DMK targeted people who expressed concern over increasing crimes, rather than take steps to tackle the menace, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran claimed on Saturday. He alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin ''stifled'' voices against crimes instead of controlling crimes. ''At a time when law and order in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated and crimes such as murder, robbery and sexual assault are increasing by the day, the rusty iron fist of the Chief Minister ignores crimes and arrests those who post against crimes on social media,'' Nagenthran said in a post on 'X'. ''The DMK will be thrown out soon,'' he said and condemned the arrest of party functionary Praveen Raj allegedly for his post on the brutal murder of a family of three from Bihar. Nagenthran said following the arrest, he got in touch with his family over phone and assured that the BJP would stand by Raj. The city police recovered the body of the Bihari woman, aged 21, from the Perungudi dumpyard on January 30 in the Adyar triple murder case. Her husband, Gaurav Kumar (24) and their two–year-old son, were also found dead. Gaurav's body was found in a bloody sack dumped on the road in Indira Nagar on January 26 while the child's body was found in the Buckingham Canal. The family has been living in Taramani here. Police suspect Gaurav's friends to be behind the murder. The suspects, Satyendra, Lalit Yadav and Vikas Kumar, have been arrested in connection with the triple murder and remanded, police said.

