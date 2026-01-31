Left Menu

Only wish for Cong, UDF victory in assembly polls, will campaign for it: Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that he only wished for the victory of his party and the UDF opposition led by it in the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala. I will be part of the poll campaign in Kerala and will work for the victory of the UDF, he had said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 13:37 IST
Only wish for Cong, UDF victory in assembly polls, will campaign for it: Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that he only wished for the victory of his party and the UDF opposition led by it in the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala. Tharoor, speaking to reporters here, said that he will be campaigning for the victory of his party and the Front. He also reiterated that he has only one party -- the Congress -- and said that the media should stop asking him that question again and again. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday also said that he was going to be in the Congress and was not going anywhere. ''I will be part of the poll campaign (in Kerala) and will work for the victory of the UDF,'' he had said. Tharoor, on Thursday, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said ''all is good'' and ''we are all on the same page''. He had been upset over the treatment meted out to him at a Kochi event recently and attempts by some leaders to sideline him in Kerala. The meeting comes ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, which are very crucial for the Congress as it seeks to wrest power from the Left after 10 years in the opposition and is going all out to secure a victory in the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026