PDP holds protest against attacks on Kashmiris in other states

Those who attack people of Kashmir outside are roaming free and those who want to protest peacefully and democratically against the attacks are stopped, he said. Bhat said the people of Kashmir, including children, go outside to study or earn their livelihood, but they are attacked there and the government is silent.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 15:17 IST
The People's Democratic Party on Saturday organised a protest here against the attacks on Kashmiris in other parts of the country. The protesters assembled at the party headquarters near the Sher-e-Kashmir Park here and held a demonstration. The protesters wanted to march outside towards the main road; however, they were stopped by the police who locked the gates of the headquarters from the outside, party members said. Speaking to reporters, PDP's Srinagar district president Abdul Qayoom Bhat said the party workers wanted to protest outside but were not allowed by the police. ''Those who attack people of Kashmir outside are roaming free and those who want to protest peacefully and democratically against the attacks are stopped,'' he said. Bhat said the people of Kashmir, including children, go outside to study or earn their livelihood, but they are attacked there and ''the government is silent''. ''Why are they assaulting the Kashmiris? Why is Omar Abdullah and the central government silent? We want these attacks to stop,'' the PDP leader added. The protesters then dispersed peacefully.

