Jharkhand: JMM, Cong demand tourism package, railway network expansion in Union Budget

Ruling JMM and Congress on Saturday demanded a tourism package and expansion of the railway network in Jharkhand in the Union Budget. The Union Budget will be presented in Parliament on Sunday. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) general secretary and central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, ''We want a special tourism package and expanded railway networks for Jharkhand's development. As the Centre has focused on and promoted tourism in Goa and the northeastern states, we expect a similar special package for us.'' He said the state's railway connectivity with western states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan is very weak, as is with the southern states. ''Therefore, we demand better connectivity with the western states. Railway connectivity should also be strengthened with the Northeast and the southern states,'' Bhattacharya told PTI. Rajya Sabha MP and JMM leader Mahua Maji told PTI, ''There are a lot of expectations from the budget, especially for a state like Jharkhand, which has so much mineral wealth yet the people are poor. The central government should play an important role in improving the condition.'' ''We also expect the Centre to make a separate provision in the budget to release the state's pending Rs 1.36 lakh crore,'' Maji added. In Jharkhand's Jharia, underground fire has been causing a huge loss to the exchequer and posing a threat to human lives, she said. ''To stop this, there should be a provision of a separate fund in the Union Budget,'' Maji added. Former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Rajesh Thakur said, ''Coal royalty is pending with the Centre. When the budget is presented tomorrow, it remains to be seen what mechanism they decide on for its payment.'' Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Babulal Marandi, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, and the central budget will give momentum to that. Regarding the JMM-led dispensation's charges of not receiving funds from the Centre under various schemes, Marandi said the state government does not work and only levels allegations. ''The central government provides money under various heads. In some schemes, the Centre's share is 60 per cent, in others it is 40 per cent,'' he said. BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said, ''The Union Budget 2026-27 will bring smiles on everyone's faces. It will be dedicated to the poor, middle-class families, women, and youth.''

