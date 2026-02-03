Left Menu

Sasikala Criticizes Union Budget, Promises Return to AIADMK Leadership

V.K. Sasikala criticizes the Union Budget 2026 for its lack of income tax slab changes and pledges to revive AIADMK governance in Tamil Nadu. She condemns DMK's dynastic rule, asserting her intent to establish a 'people's government,' while addressing Tamil Nadu's upcoming multi-party electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:53 IST
Former AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
V.K. Sasikala, the expelled General Secretary of the AIADMK's Amma Peravai wing, voiced her dissatisfaction with the Union Budget 2026, criticizing the unchanged individual income tax slabs. She expressed her views after paying respects at the memorial of former Chief Minister Perarignar Anna in Chennai, where she addressed reporters.

Sasikala emphasized her commitment to restoring the governance marked by past AIADMK leaders, namely MGR and Jayalalithaa. She outlined her vision of governing Tamil Nadu by following in their footsteps, backed by her extensive 39-year political career.

In a sharp critique of the ruling DMK, Sasikala forecasted the end of dynastic rule in Tamil Nadu, promising a transition to a 'people's government.' Her comments come amid upcoming Legislative Assembly elections where the DMK-Congress alliance faces the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA and other contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

