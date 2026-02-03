Trade Turmoil: Opposition Sparks Uproar Over India-US Deal

Congress Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla fiercely criticized India's recent trade agreement with the United States, voicing concerns that the nation is being reduced to a mere marketplace. Reports suggest that the deal, which might lead to India ceasing its Russian oil purchases, has sparked significant political unrest.

Addressing reporters, Aujla highlighted India's long-standing relationships with nations like Russia and Venezuela. He condemned the government for sidelining concerns about livelihoods that were previously paramount, stating, "This was the same Parliament where Prime Minister Modi emphasized discussions over tariffs were crucial for farmers' livelihoods. Today, that concern seems lost."

The controversy sparked by the deal resulted in chaotic scenes within the Lok Sabha, with vigorous debates spearheaded by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. As tensions rose, eight opposition MPs, among them Aujla, faced suspension as parliamentary proceedings turned turbulent over procedural objections versus demands for discussing key national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)