Trade Turmoil: Opposition Sparks Uproar Over India-US Deal

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla sharply criticized the government's trade deal with the US, expressing concerns over India's energy imports and agricultural sector. His comments, amid reports of potentially abandoning Russian oil, triggered disruptions in Parliament, leading to the suspension of eight opposition MPs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:00 IST
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla fiercely criticized India's recent trade agreement with the United States, voicing concerns that the nation is being reduced to a mere marketplace. Reports suggest that the deal, which might lead to India ceasing its Russian oil purchases, has sparked significant political unrest.

Addressing reporters, Aujla highlighted India's long-standing relationships with nations like Russia and Venezuela. He condemned the government for sidelining concerns about livelihoods that were previously paramount, stating, "This was the same Parliament where Prime Minister Modi emphasized discussions over tariffs were crucial for farmers' livelihoods. Today, that concern seems lost."

The controversy sparked by the deal resulted in chaotic scenes within the Lok Sabha, with vigorous debates spearheaded by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. As tensions rose, eight opposition MPs, among them Aujla, faced suspension as parliamentary proceedings turned turbulent over procedural objections versus demands for discussing key national issues.

