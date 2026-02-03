Left Menu

Delhi's Festive Gift: Free LPG Cylinders for Ration Card Holders

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a scheme providing free LPG cylinders to Delhi households with valid ration cards during Holi and Diwali. Rs 853 will be transferred directly to eligible bank accounts, including those using PNG, with a Rs 242 crore government budget allocated.

Updated: 03-02-2026 17:50 IST
In a significant move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared that households with valid ration cards in Delhi will receive free LPG cylinders for the festivals of Holi and Diwali. The announcement was made during a Tuesday meeting chaired by Gupta.

To facilitate this initiative, the Delhi cabinet has decided to transfer Rs 853, the cost equivalent of an LPG cylinder, directly to eligible beneficiaries through a direct benefit transfer system. This provision also extends to those eligible ration card holders who use piped natural gas (PNG) connections, ensuring they aren't left out.

The government has earmarked a substantial budget of Rs 242 crore for this scheme, with the funds expected to be credited into beneficiaries' bank accounts ahead of the Holi festival, as part of its broader support initiatives for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

