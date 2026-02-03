Left Menu

Royal Scandal: Norway's Crown Princess's Son on Trial

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norway's crown princess, pleads not guilty to serious charges like rape while admitting lesser offenses. The trial impacts the royal family's image, amidst scandals like connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Public sentiment shifts, eroding support for the monarchy in Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:19 IST
Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's crown princess, is facing trial for serious charges including rape and domestic violence. On the first day, Hoiby pleaded not guilty but admitted to lesser offenses. These proceedings have further strained the royal family's reputation, which has already been marred by controversies.

Public opinion on the monarchy is waning, with recent polls revealing a decline in support for the royal institution amidst the scandal. A simultaneous parliamentary decision upheld the monarchy, but the public discourse suggests growing republican sentiments among Norwegians.

Despite Hoiby's legal struggles, the royal family expressed their unwavering support for him, while sympathizing with the alleged victims. The case presented serious challenges for the royal family, already grappling with personal health issues and past scandals.

