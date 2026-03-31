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Laura Dern to Star in Gripping Investigation Drama on Jeffrey Epstein Case

Sony Pictures Television, with Adam McKay, is developing a limited series on Jeffrey Epstein's case, featuring Laura Dern as journalist Julie K. Brown. Based on Brown's investigative book, the show exposes Epstein's plea deal, leading to new charges and highlighting the Miami Herald's role in Epstein's downfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:48 IST
Laura Dern to Star in Gripping Investigation Drama on Jeffrey Epstein Case
Jeffrey Epstein (File Photo/@OversightDems). Image Credit: ANI
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Sony Pictures Television, in collaboration with Adam McKay, is creating a limited series exploring the explosive investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's case. Laura Dern is set to portray the intrepid Miami Herald reporter, Julie K. Brown, whose groundbreaking work uncovered shocking truths about Epstein's secret plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Based on Brown's book, 'Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story,' the series promises a gripping account, showcasing Dern as the determined journalist. Sharon Hoffman, acclaimed for 'Mrs. America,' is penning the drama and will serve as co-showrunner with Eileen Myers of 'The Night Agent' fame.

The series highlights Brown's relentless pursuit, which led to identifying 80 victims, securing testimonies, and Epstein's subsequent arrest, alongside Ghislaine Maxwell. Brown's dogged reporting in the Miami Herald in 2018 also precipitated the resignation of Alexander Acosta, who negotiated Epstein's lenient 2007 plea agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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