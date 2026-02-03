Showdown in the House: A Race Against Time to End the Government Shutdown
The U.S. House of Representatives faces a critical decision to pass legislation ending the latest government shutdown amid opposition from both Democrats and hardline conservatives. The bill, backed by President Trump, aims to fund several agencies while negotiating immigration changes, but faces a tight vote split.
In a high-stakes attempt to end the current government shutdown, the U.S. House of Representatives, under Republican control, is set to vote on a crucial deal despite facing resistance from an unexpected coalition of Democrats and conservative hardliners.
The proposed legislation seeks to secure funding for defense, healthcare, labor, education, housing, and other key departments until October, while providing temporary funds for the Department of Homeland Security. This aims to buy time for further negotiations on potential immigration enforcement reforms.
While the Senate has already given its approval last week with strong bipartisan support, the bill's path in the House remains uncertain and contentious, with House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasizing the seriousness of Republican governance. A close vote is anticipated, as the narrow Republican majority leaves little room for dissent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
