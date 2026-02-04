Left Menu

Political Dynamics in Maharashtra: NCP's Internal Struggles and Alliances

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticizes NCP's Praful Patel for being closer to the BJP than his own party. Raut claims Patel is more loyal to PM Modi and Amit Shah than to the NCP. The NCP, traditionally led by the Pawars, faces internal divisions, influencing Maharashtra's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:30 IST
Praful Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has launched a strong attack on Praful Patel of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), accusing him of favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his own party. Raut asserts that the allegiance of Patel seems more inclined towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Raut emphasized that the NCP is essentially a party led by the Pawar family and not by the Patels. He went further to suggest that NCP state president Sunil Tatkare is also showing a proclivity towards the BJP. Raut's comments highlight the current intra-party tensions following the recent passing of Ajit Pawar in a tragic air crash.

Meanwhile, the political situation in Chandrapur remains complicated, with no clear majority emerging from the recent mayoral polls. The BJP and Congress are seeking alliances with smaller parties. Shiv Sena-UBT's contingent of corporators has been instructed by party leader Uddhav Thackeray to avoid any alignment with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

