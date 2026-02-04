Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: NCP Launches Nationwide 'Asthi Kalash Yatra' for Ajit Pawar

The NCP youth wing has commenced a four-day nationwide 'Asthi Kalash Yatra' to honor the late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. His ashes will be immersed in major rivers and religious sites, allowing citizens nationwide to pay their respects. The yatra covers over 10 states, concluding on February 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The youth wing of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) started a four-day nationwide 'Asthi Kalash Yatra' on Wednesday to pay homage to the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pawar, also the party's president, was tragically killed in a plane crash in January.

The yatra, which began with prayers at the NCP's Delhi headquarters, aims to allow citizens from across India to pay tributes to the revered leader. Covering over 10 states, the journey will conclude on February 7, with the immersion of Pawar's ashes in significant rivers and religious locations nationwide.

Amidst condolence meetings, the event will also strive to spread Ajit Pawar's vision of development, farmers' welfare, and social justice. Led by NCP youth wing national president Dheeraj Sharma, the yatra seeks to honor Pawar's contributions beyond Maharashtra, as per the party's release.

