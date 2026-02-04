Y Khemchand Singh Takes Oath as Manipur Chief Minister

Y Khemchand Singh has officially taken office as the Chief Minister of Manipur, marking a significant political transition for the state. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath during a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan.

The swearing-in took place shortly after President's rule, which had been imposed in Manipur since February last year, was revoked. The shift in leadership comes as a relief to many, with hopes for stability and progress in the region.

The ceremony was attended by numerous BJP legislators, senior party functionaries, and leading figures from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signaling strong support for Singh's leadership within the party and its coalition partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)