Congress Demands Transparency on Indo-US Trade Pact, Cites Farmer Concerns

The Congress on Wednesday urged the Union government to reveal details of the Indo-US trade agreement, expressing concerns about its potential impact on Indian farmers. Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate highlighted statements by US President Donald Trump that indicate India may purchase more 'Make in America' products.

Shrinate criticized the Modi government for withholding information about the agreement, fearing the entry of substantial US agricultural and dairy products could harm Indian counterparts. Despite Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assuring protection for these sectors, the Congress remains sceptical.

Additionally, the opposition party accused the Centre of preventing discussion on national security issues, as Rahul Gandhi faces restrictions in Parliament. In regard to Manipur's political situation, Congress called for a government that understands local sentiments to build trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)