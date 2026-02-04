Left Menu

Goa Legislative Assembly Gears Up for 14-Day Budget Session

Goa's legislative assembly is set for a 14-day budget session starting March 6, initiated by Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will present the budget, with the exact date to be decided by the Business Advisory Committee. The session concludes on March 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:36 IST
Goa Legislative Assembly Gears Up for 14-Day Budget Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa legislative assembly is preparing for a 14-day budget session, scheduled to commence on March 6. This session has been called by the state's Governor, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, according to a government notification issued on Wednesday.

During this session, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is expected to present the state budget, although the specific date for the presentation will be determined during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, officials confirmed.

The session is expected to wrap up on March 27, following a prior four-day assembly session held in January.

TRENDING

1
Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

 India
2
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India
3
Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

 Global
4
EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026