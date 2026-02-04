Goa Legislative Assembly Gears Up for 14-Day Budget Session
Goa's legislative assembly is set for a 14-day budget session starting March 6, initiated by Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will present the budget, with the exact date to be decided by the Business Advisory Committee. The session concludes on March 27.
The Goa legislative assembly is preparing for a 14-day budget session, scheduled to commence on March 6. This session has been called by the state's Governor, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, according to a government notification issued on Wednesday.
During this session, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is expected to present the state budget, although the specific date for the presentation will be determined during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, officials confirmed.
The session is expected to wrap up on March 27, following a prior four-day assembly session held in January.
