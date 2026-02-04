Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur's Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Turmoil
BJP's Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as Manipur's chief minister amid ethnic tensions. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath in a ceremony following the revocation of President's rule. Deputy CMs Nemcha Kipgen and L Dikho also took their oaths, marking a new political chapter for the state.
Amid ongoing ethnic tensions, Y Khemchand Singh took the oath as Manipur's chief minister. The ceremony, conducted by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, marks the end of President's rule, in place since February last year.
Joining Singh are deputy chief ministers Nemcha Kipgen and L Dikho, reflecting a diverse political leadership. Kipgen participated virtually from New Delhi.
Manipur's recent history has been marred by violence following a tribal solidarity march in May. Over 260 people have lost their lives in clashes, underscoring the urgency of political stability.
