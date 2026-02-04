Sabarimala Gold Row Sparks Kerala Assembly Clash
The Kerala Assembly witnessed intense verbal clashes between the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition UDF over the alleged misappropriation of Sabarimala shrine gold, leading to a disruption of proceedings. Accusations and counterclaims about involvement with accused individuals escalated tensions, resulting in a walkout by UDF leaders.
An uproar ensued in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday, as the CPI(M)-led government and Congress-led UDF locked horns over the alleged embezzlement of gold from the Sabarimala shrine.
Opposition members accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of making unfounded allegations against UDF MLAs regarding assaults on House staff. Tempers flared when claims of insult towards Congress leaders Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi were raised.
In response, ruling front MLAs displayed photographs linking UDF leaders with suspected individuals in the gold loss case. The opposition countered with imagery implicating government members, ultimately walking out in protest, echoing their actions from the previous day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
