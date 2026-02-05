Left Menu

Renewed Hopes for Iran-US Nuclear Discussions in Muscat

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed imminent nuclear discussions with the US in Muscat, Oman. His announcement follows signs of potential delays due to proposed changes in the talks. Araghchi expressed gratitude towards Oman for facilitating these discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:47 IST
Renewed Hopes for Iran-US Nuclear Discussions in Muscat
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran is set to engage in nuclear talks with the United States in Oman's capital, Muscat, as confirmed by Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi. This announcement was made on Wednesday amid concerns that the dialogue might be postponed due to changes in the talks' format and content.

Araghchi, expressing appreciation towards Oman for their efforts in coordinating the meeting, took to X to share the development. His remarks followed indications earlier in the day that the talks were at risk.

The decision to proceed underscores a mutual interest in addressing nuclear issues, crucial for regional and global stability, whilst spotlighting Oman's diplomatic role in facilitating negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Knowledge Realty Trust: Strong Growth and Impressive Distributions in Q3 FY26

Knowledge Realty Trust: Strong Growth and Impressive Distributions in Q3 FY2...

 India
2
Unveiled Correspondence: Ariane de Rothschild's Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Unveiled Correspondence: Ariane de Rothschild's Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

 Global
3
West Bengal's Interim Budget Unveils Voter-Centric Welfare Boosts Ahead of Polls

West Bengal's Interim Budget Unveils Voter-Centric Welfare Boosts Ahead of P...

 India
4
India's Logistics Sector on the Brink of Transformation by 2030

India's Logistics Sector on the Brink of Transformation by 2030

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026