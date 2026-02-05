Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Erupts in Protest Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

Congress-led UDF MLAs in Kerala protested outside the state assembly over the Sabarimala Temple gold theft case, alleging involvement of CPI(M) leaders. The uproar intensified as the opposition clashed with House staff. Chief Minister Vijayan's statements were challenged by the opposition, calling them false and misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:35 IST
Kerala Assembly Erupts in Protest Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy
Opposition MLAs in Kerala stage protest outside the Kerala legislative assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition in Kerala protested vigorously outside the state legislative assembly on Thursday. The protest centered around the alleged theft of gold from the sacred Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, sparking political tension.

Accusations fly as the opposition continues to mount pressure on the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The issue has escalated with allegations of involvement of CPI(M) leaders in the theft. Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan has countered the Chief Minister's claims of violence in the assembly, insisting that the opposition did not engage in disruptive actions.

The assembly witnessed chaotic scenes with UDF MLAs attempting to storm the Speaker's chamber, protesting against the alleged interference from the Chief Minister's office in the investigation. Despite the Speaker's exit from proceedings, tensions remain high as the opposition pledges to persist in its protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

 India
2
UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

 Global
3
Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

 Saudi Arabia
4
India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026