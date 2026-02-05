Kerala Assembly Erupts in Protest Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition in Kerala protested vigorously outside the state legislative assembly on Thursday. The protest centered around the alleged theft of gold from the sacred Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, sparking political tension.

Accusations fly as the opposition continues to mount pressure on the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The issue has escalated with allegations of involvement of CPI(M) leaders in the theft. Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan has countered the Chief Minister's claims of violence in the assembly, insisting that the opposition did not engage in disruptive actions.

The assembly witnessed chaotic scenes with UDF MLAs attempting to storm the Speaker's chamber, protesting against the alleged interference from the Chief Minister's office in the investigation. Despite the Speaker's exit from proceedings, tensions remain high as the opposition pledges to persist in its protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)